Quadraphonic Album Titles From BLACK SABBATH, ALICE COOPER, J. GEILS BAND, JEFFERSON STARSHIP Available For The First Time In Nearly 50 Years

Rhino has announced the exclusive release of four Quadraphonic album, available for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Quadraphonic sound, or 4.0 surround sound, utilizes four audio channels connected to four speakers positioned at the corners of a listening space. The multi-tracked audio is mixed dimensional, immersing the listener in an expansive soundscape.

Unavailable in quadraphonic audio for nearly 50 years, four iconic titles have been digitized from the original analog four-track Quad mixes - Alice Cooper’s Billion Dollar Babies, Black Sabbath’s Paranoid, The J. Geils Band’s Nightmares… And Other Tales From The Vinyl Jungle, and Jefferson Starship’s Red Octopus.

Black Sabbath’s Paranoid is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavy metal albums ever, peaking at #12 on the Billboard 200 and being certified 4x platinum. Featuring the popular hits “Iron Man,” “War Pigs,” and the title track.

Nightmares showcased The J. Geils Band’s unique blend of blues-rock and R&B. The album features the track “Must of Got Lost,” which reached #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1974.

Billion Dollar Babies saw Alice Cooper at the height of their power, mixing theatrical stage shows with hard-hitting rock anthems like "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and "Elected." The album went #1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and the U.K. Album Chart and later earned a platinum certification.

Jefferson Starship’s Red Octopus marked their creative peak with hits like "Play on Love” and "Miracles," which held the #3 spot for three weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

