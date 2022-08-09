Quebec City’s UPON YOUR GRAVE Announce Gold & Decay EP; Single Streaming

Upon Your Grave is a death metal band from Quebec City, Canada that spin wicked tales set to harsh, fast, and infectious music. They have joined forces with heavyweight producer Christian Donaldson from Cryptopsy to ensure that this offering delivers nothing but brutality. The first single “Supremacy” is an ode to things returning to normal, people getting back on stage, people getting back in the pit.

Vocalist Jordan Jolicoeur explains in further detail:

“This song symbolizes the death and rebirth of live shows caused by the pandemic. Shining a glimmer of light that attracts us to reunite and prepare for the return in music that binds us together: a united pack. It's fast-paced and effective with an awesome chorus that we love. It's an energetic song that really shines live and one of the first songs we created since we revived the band from the dead. It may cause some heavy headbangs.”

Over the course of five tracks spanning under twenty minutes, main composer/guitarist Sim Diamond (Finalist of Banger TV's Shredders of Metal Season 1) gets straight to the point with a wicked whirlwind of riffs, he conspires with Jolicoeur afterward to add the lyrics and the rest of the band fleshes out an impressive golem of aggressive death metal.

Upon Your Grave got together in 2009 and released their first single “Haunting Of The Beast” in 2011, since then they have come a long way from just being five teens, jamming in their parent’s garage wanting to make their own band and create songs. They wanted to live the dream, create a kickass metal band, play shows, party, record albums, and do it all like their faves do it. They have continuously poured energy, and passion into the band, emerging with musicianship and chemistry, evident on “Gold & Decay”.

A total running time of 18 minutes delivers an intense and succinct battery of blast beats that will grab the listener and refuse to let go. The record was mixed and mastered by Donaldson and the EP artwork was done by Meike Hakkaart. It is recommended listening for fans of Decapitated, Lamb Of God, and Daath.

Gold & Decay is out on October 7.

Tracklisting:

“Revived”

“From Beyond”

“Pandora”

“Supremacy”

“Transcend”

“Supremacy” video:

(Photo – Etienne Dionne / Mute Drummer)