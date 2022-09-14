Quebec City’s UPON YOUR GRAVE Rise To New Heights With “Transcend” Single

Hailing from Quebec City, Canada, Upon Your Grave are a solid melodic death metal outfit that has a savage new EP coming out this year and a second music video to compliment it. This new video is a lyric video for the song “Transcend”, the final song on the album that rounds out five tracks, which offers a new perspective on the band that has been around since 2009. Vocalist Jordan Jolicoeur is a huge sci-fi geek and that lends to a lot of the lyrical themes on the EP, exemplified on the single.

He explains in his own words:

“‘Transcend’ talks about a dystopian future where we put our bodies on warranty with cybernetic enhancements and augmented brains. Searching for a way to ascend with technology and bring the next step in evolution. Heavily inspired by Ghost in the Shell and cyberpunk elements, this one might interest listeners who like these aesthetics or know them. It's a big song that begins with a slap in the face, brutal riffs, and relentless drumming bringing you in deep waters all along until it lets you breathe with a shredding solo. We really like this one as it is an experience to play it as a band.”

The band continues to say that fans who are familiar with their previous material will likely see them from a new angle, that they come across as much more aggressive and authentic sounding, more experienced, and with a change of sound. In terms of lyrics on the release, Jolicoeur details that he went for something brutal and grandiose to fit the tones of the instrumental compositions. The aggressive, vivid lyrics are inspired by the epic soundscapes that drive the feeling of each track.

Mixed and mastered by Chris Donaldson (Cryptopsy), Gold & Decay is 18 minutes in total, short and sweet, straight to the point, diverse death metal. Initially, they intended to release a full length, but decided to reduce it down to an EP, to gauge the reaction of their new sound. They have plenty of material ready to go, and LP is likely in their future.

Upon Your Grave is ready to show fans what they got through this new record and on the stage. Those that get to see them will be greeted by full-on energy, a tight performance, and incredible blasting double pedal drums hitting you hard. They are recommended for fans of Lamb Of God, The Black Dahlia Murder, and The Absence.

Gold & Decay is out on October 7. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Revived”

“From Beyond”

“Pandora”

“Supremacy”

“Transcend”

(Photo – Etienne Dionne / Mute Drummer)