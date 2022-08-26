Quebec City’s UPON YOUR GRAVE Take A Chance With “Pandora” Music Video

Upon Your Grave has laid dormant for a while, but now the death metal act from Quebec, Canada rises with a new EP on the horizon and a music video for the single “Pandora”. The single tells a classic story, set to the dynamic and at times, melodic death metal that the band has been refining since 2009. Vocalist Jordan Jolicoeur explains in further detail:

“The single talks about the mythic story and the box that holds that same name. It's the only song on the EP that approaches a somewhat spiritual theme in touch with ancient Greek myths, while still retaining the same vibe as the other songs. It's in-your-face, relentless, aggressive and one that we really like to play live because of its short action-packed nature. The arrangements are smart and cohesive, delivering a brutal quick fix to any listener.”

The band continues to say that fans who are familiar with their previous material will likely see them from a new angle, that they come across as much more aggressive and authentic sounding, more experienced, and with a change of sound. In terms of lyrics on the release, Jolicoeur details that he went for something brutal and grandiose to fit the tones of the instrumental compositions. The aggressive, vivid lyrics are inspired by the epic soundscapes that drive the feeling of each track.

Mixed and mastered by Chris Donaldson (Cryptopsy), Gold & Decay is 18 minutes in total, short and sweet, straight to the point, diverse death metal. Initially, they intended to release a full length, but decided to reduce it down to an EP, to gauge the reaction of their new sound. They have plenty of material ready to go, and LP is likely in their future.

Upon Your Grave is ready to show fans what they got through this new record and on the stage. Those that get to see them will be greeted by full-on energy, a tight performance, and incredible blasting double pedal drums hitting you hard. They are recommended for fans of Lamb Of God, The Black Dahlia Murder, and The Absence.

Gold & Decay is out on October 7. Preorder on .Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Revived”

“From Beyond”

“Pandora”

“Supremacy”

“Transcend”

"Pandora" video:

“Supremacy” video:

(Photo – Etienne Dionne / Mute Drummer)