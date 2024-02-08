Quebec's BACKSTABBER Seeks Control With Music Video For “Harvesting The Weak”

From the far reaches of Rouyn-Noranda in Northern Quebec, Canada, the brutal death metallers of Backstabber are set to dominate the metal scene with their latest EP, Patterns Of Domination, to be released this coming March, to follow their 2019 debut album Conspiracy Theorist. The EP is loosely based on James Redfield's The Celestine Prophecy, and the theory of four patterns that serve as conduits for manipulating someone else's attention and energy. The heavy topic is matched by vicious blast beats, gritty gutturals, and groovy solos. The first single off this new offering, “Harvesting The Weak”, presented now in video format takes a look at The Intimidator, as the band explains:

“It is the most brutal pattern; Intimidation. It hits you right in the face while teabagging your knocked-out sack of bones in front of your friends. We’re talking death metal from old-school riffs to slamming brutal death.”

With a focus on a four-track concept EP, each song represents a specific pattern within the set, providing a brutal and unrelenting journey into Backstabber's musical prowess. It showcases the patterns that collectively form an endless cycle of consumption, shattering victims from the inside out.

Tracklisting:

"Harvesting The Weak"

"Langues Sales"

"Crawling Through Your Bones"

"Snitches Get Stitches"

