Quebec’s VORTEX Announces Eastern Canadian Tour Dates

Rimouski, Quebec's Vortex announces they will be hitting the road for show dates across Eastern Canada this coming fall 2023 in support of their latest album, The Future Remains In Oblivion, released this past June. The band will be touring from the months of September to January performing across Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, and PEI where they will be joined by Aeternam, Serene Dark, Strigampire (2023 Wacken Metal Battle Canada Champions), and Beyond Fiction on select dates.

Tour dates:

September

15 - Rivières-Du-Loup, QC - Espace Berger w/ Aeternam, Alvar, Synyster

16 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar (Hellstorm Prod. 20th Anniversary Show)

October

20 - St-Georges, QC - Bar 4000 w/ Strigampire, Beyond Fiction

21 - Ottawa, ON - The House Of Targ w/ Serene Dark, Strigampire

November

3 - Saguenay, QC - CEM w/ Beyond Fiction, Strigampire

4 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar w/ Strigampire, Serene Dark

15 - Edmundston, NB - Ateepic w/ Aeternam

16 - Charlottetown, PEI - Trail Side Music Hall w/ Aeternam

17 - Moncton, NB - Xeroz w/ Aeternam

18 - Saint John, NB - The Panic Room w/ Aeternam

December

15 - Rimouski, QC - Le Paradis w/ Strigampire, Serene Dark, Beyond Fiction, Synyster

16 - Trois-Rivières, QC - L’Entité w/ Strigampire, Serene Dark, Born Divided

January

26 - Drummondville, QC - La Sainte-Paix w/ Aeternam

27 - Quebec, QC - L’Anti Bar w/ Aeternam

The Future Remains In Oblivion can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“From The Sun”

“Downfall”

“The Fool”

“The Walls”

“Our Possible End”

“First Blood”

“The Future Remains In Oblivion”

“When No More Words Will Be Heard”

"The Walls":

"First Blood" video:

(Photo - Freeman)