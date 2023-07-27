Quebec’s VORTEX Announces Eastern Canadian Tour Dates
July 27, 2023, an hour ago
Rimouski, Quebec's Vortex announces they will be hitting the road for show dates across Eastern Canada this coming fall 2023 in support of their latest album, The Future Remains In Oblivion, released this past June. The band will be touring from the months of September to January performing across Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, and PEI where they will be joined by Aeternam, Serene Dark, Strigampire (2023 Wacken Metal Battle Canada Champions), and Beyond Fiction on select dates.
Tour dates:
September
15 - Rivières-Du-Loup, QC - Espace Berger w/ Aeternam, Alvar, Synyster
16 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar (Hellstorm Prod. 20th Anniversary Show)
October
20 - St-Georges, QC - Bar 4000 w/ Strigampire, Beyond Fiction
21 - Ottawa, ON - The House Of Targ w/ Serene Dark, Strigampire
November
3 - Saguenay, QC - CEM w/ Beyond Fiction, Strigampire
4 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar w/ Strigampire, Serene Dark
15 - Edmundston, NB - Ateepic w/ Aeternam
16 - Charlottetown, PEI - Trail Side Music Hall w/ Aeternam
17 - Moncton, NB - Xeroz w/ Aeternam
18 - Saint John, NB - The Panic Room w/ Aeternam
December
15 - Rimouski, QC - Le Paradis w/ Strigampire, Serene Dark, Beyond Fiction, Synyster
16 - Trois-Rivières, QC - L’Entité w/ Strigampire, Serene Dark, Born Divided
January
26 - Drummondville, QC - La Sainte-Paix w/ Aeternam
27 - Quebec, QC - L’Anti Bar w/ Aeternam
The Future Remains In Oblivion can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
“From The Sun”
“Downfall”
“The Fool”
“The Walls”
“Our Possible End”
“First Blood”
“The Future Remains In Oblivion”
“When No More Words Will Be Heard”
"The Walls":
"First Blood" video:
(Photo - Freeman)