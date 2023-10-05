QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Kick Off The Rhapsody Tour With Sold Out Baltimore Show; Photos

Last night, Queen - original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor with longtime frontman Adam Lambert - kicked off their highly-anticipated North American Rhapsody Tour with the first of two nights in Baltimore at the CFG Bank Arena.

Produced by Live Nation, the epic 23-date tour continues throughout North America including stops in Toronto, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and further cities before closing out with a pair of dates at Los Angeles’s BMO Stadium November 11 and 12. In addition, the band will perform a special one-off headliner on October 21 at the Formula 1 Lenovo U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas.

Queen + Adam Lambert’s 150-minute career-spanning setlist celebrates the band’s extraordinary back catalog, lining up wall-to-wall immortal anthems like “We Will Rock You”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “Radio Ga Ga”, and “Somebody To Love” alongside classic deep cuts and vintage fan favorites. Featuring a dazzling state-of-the-art stage design, incredible special effects and set pieces, this sense-swamping extravaganza has been blowing critics and fans away the world over since its very first unveiling in North America in 2019.

It has been over a year since the band last toured their acclaimed Rhapsody Tour, which was highlighted across the world in royal fashion Saturday June 4, 2022 with a special performance in front of London’s Buckingham Palace as the opener for the Platinum Jubilee concert celebrating the late H.M. Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign, providing an altogether magnificent opener for its UK & European run of sold-out dates which saw the band play the Rhapsody tour across the UK and 11 countries throughout Europe, in all playing a total of 36 concerts.

The 2023 North American tour sees Queen + Adam Lambert supported on stage by their regular band members, long-serving Queen keyboard player Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.

Having extensively toured since it first debuted in North America in 2019, the Rhapsody show is forever evolving. But it remains at heart a tribute to Freddie Mercury’s majestic legacy, a confirmation of Brian and Roger’s undimmed musical prowess, plus a magnificent showcase for Adam’s vocal skills and electrifying stage charisma, all adding up to a glorious full-blooded celebration of one of the greatest songbooks in rock history.

Tour dates:

October

5 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

8 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

10 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

16 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

21- Austin, TX- Circuit of The Americas

23 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

28 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

30 - Chicago, IL - United Center

31 - Chicago, IL - United Center

November

2 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

3 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

5 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

8 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

9 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

11 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

12 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

(Photos - Bojan Hohnjec © Miracle Productions LLP)