QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Featured On New SAM RYDER Single "Fought & Lost"; Lyric Video

Following his performance at the Eurovision ‘23 final, Sam Ryder is back with a bang as he releases brand new track, "Fought & Lost", featuring the legendary Brian May on a mesmerizing guitar solo. The track arrives alongside an official lyric video.

Premiering in the penultimate episode of the third season of the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso, the song has already captivated fans worldwide. The track perfectly complemented the narrative, resonating deeply with viewers and leaving a permanent mark on their hearts.

Notably, "Fought & Lost" has already garnered nearly 100,000 Shazam tags in 36 hours, showcasing the widespread admiration for Sam Ryder's talent and the universal appeal of the song. The track is flying up Shazam charts around the world including Top 15 UK Shazam Chart, No. 42 on the US Chart and enters the Top 200 on the Global Shazam chart.

Sam Ryder's connection with the iconic band Queen has been no secret. Following a personal invitation from original band members and Dave Grohl, Sam had the honor of appearing on stage with the band during the Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley Stadium. Moreover, in a breathtaking performance during Eurovision, Sam was joined by Roger Taylor on drums for a captivating rendition of new single "Mountain."

With "Fought & Lost," Sam Ryder continues to showcase his versatility as an artist and his ability to craft emotionally charged music that resonates deeply with listeners. The song combines powerful vocals, poignant lyrics, and Brian May's unmistakable guitar prowess, resulting in an unforgettable musical journey.

Stream the single here, watch the lyric video below: