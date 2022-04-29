QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Premiers New Music Video For "Another World"

Brian May has released a brand new video for "Another World", the title track of his second solo album, filmed on location in the Canary Islands and in which Brian returns to the sites where he feels "closest to the heavens". Watch below:

A multi-format, meticulously repackaged deluxe edition of the album has been released in Brian's Gold Series, featuring the remastered original album alongside remixes, rarities and live tracks in the 2CD and box set formats.

The 15-track rarities collection in the new edition of the album, titled Another Disc, also features Brian's live version of “On My Way Up,” as performed in Paris in 1998, and a new guitar version, of which he says: “It's nice to just pick up the guitar and sing it with a guitar, so there's a couple of those versions on there. I particularly like the one of “On My Way Up” because it's very kind of rude. It's just raw, and I've done nothing to it apart from playing.”

In his new Another World 2022 album liner notes, Brian notes how far we have all travelled since the album’s release in 1998, but also that the exploration feels very appropriate at this time. “It seems perhaps that in 2022 we ARE in Another World,” he writes, “but if it’s not quite the world we asked for, perhaps we can still reach that perfect world… in our dreams. JOIN ME !!!”

“On My Way Up” video:

"Maybe Baby" lyric video: