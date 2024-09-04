QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Suffers Stroke, Loses Control Of Arm - "I Really Don't Want Sympathy"; Video

Queen guitarist, Brian May, has shared the new video below, in which he reveals that he recently suffered a minor stroke that caused him to lose control over his arm.

Says Brian, "Hi Folks. I hope you're all well out there I’m here to bring you first of all some good news, I think. The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days, and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn’t have any control over this arm. So it was a little scary, I have to say. I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital, where I went. Blue lights flashing, the lot. Very exciting.

"I didn’t wanna say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding it, I really don’t want sympathy. Please don’t do that, because it’ll clutter up my inbox, and I hate that. So good news is I’m OK. Just doing what I'm told, which is basically nothing. I’m grounded. I’m not allowed to go out. Well, I’m not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high, not allowed to have planes flying over, which will stress me. But I’m good.”