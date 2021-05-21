QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Undergoes Eye Surgery - "I Really Didn't Feel A Thing"

Queen guitarist Brian May has revealed that he underwent eye surgery yesterday (Thursday, May 20). Following the procedure, May took to Instagram to offer an update.

Says Brian: "And... all done!! I really didn’t feel a thing. It was all done with local anaesthetic and a tiny bit of sedation - so I was conscious throughout the whole thing - and fascinated by this amazing procedure. Only about 20 mins. The patch stays on until tomorrow morning. It’s an iPatch! So obviously I’ll soon have to take it off and put it back on again. 😜! Big thanks to my eye surgeon the brilliant Robin Hamilton, and my anaesthetist Con, and all the lovely folks at the London Clinic who have taken care of me so kindly."