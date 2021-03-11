QUEEN - KnuckleBonz Limited Edition Statues Unveiled

KnuckleBonz announces its plans to create a limited-edition Queen set of collectible statues. Rock Iconz statues of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon will be created featuring the band from their 1981 performance in Montreal.

The Queen Rock Iconz Collectible Statues are crafted by hand using a fine-arts process where each figure is hand-painted, numbered, and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base. The Queen Rock Iconz set will be hand-cast and crafted in 1/9 scale, making the average height of each statue approximately 8.5” tall. These are limited edition statues; only 3000 each are created, making these highly collectible.

“It's been over a decade since our original Queen Rock Iconz designs for Freddie and Brian. This time out, we will be able to create the entire band, as it should be,” says Tony Simerman, CEO/Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc. “We are beyond excited to ship individual statues for Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon late this year... and oh yes, lots of other surprises for Queen Superfans in our 3D Vinyl and On Tour Series.”

All work created by the company is officially licensed and approved by the artists and their management. KnuckleBonz, the creator of the Rock Iconz music collectible series, has been developing iconic, high-quality statues of the legend of rock music since 2003.

The Queen Rock Iconz statues sell for $155 each (for each individual statue) or can be purchased as a set (bundle of all four statues) for $558 USD. Each statue ships in a custom package and ships worldwide. These highly exclusive, limited edition collectibles are now available for pre-order to reserve. The anticipated ship date is late 2021; however, KnuckleBonz will announce a more precise shipping timeframe later this year. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.