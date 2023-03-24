QUEEN - KnuckleBonz To Release New "Queen II" Rock Iconz Statue Set

KnuckleBonz has announced the upcoming release of new "Queen II" Rock Iconz statues.

The new statue set from KnuckleBonz features Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon performing during their first US tour in 1974/1975. The tour was promoting the Queen II album and "Sheer Heart Attack" was just hitting the FM radio airwaves - marking the take off point for the band on its way to global rock stardom.

Queen II Rock Iconz are currently in production; pre-order to reserve one of these limited editions. Ships fall 2023. Individual statues also available.

Officially licensed, only 3,000 are created. Each statue is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base.

“This is the statue set I have wanted to create ever since we founded KnuckleBonz 20 years ago,” said Tony Simerman, CEO & Founder of KnuckleBonz. “I was fortunate enough to see Queen during this era at the Kennedy Center in DC Feb of 75'. An amazing setting to see Queen as they began their ascent to become one of the greatest bands of all time.”