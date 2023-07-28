QUEEN Legend FREDDIE MERCURY Responded With The Toughest Rock Hit Ever After Punk Icon Made Fun Of His Masculinity; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"One of the greatest power anthems in rock history was actually sort of written by this legendary band’s fans! Queen's 'We Will Rock You' was inspired by the band’s fans and the band wanting to include them. The legendary singer/guitar duo of Freddie Mercury and Brian May wrote a song that would unite the masses and it began as live improvisation and even though it has one of the biggest driving beats ever, it doesn’t actually contain drums! It’s all natural. Once you see this song's story you’ll never hear the song the same way again. Finally, when Queen was recording it, one of the most infamous bands in history kept interrupting them and their frontman made fun of Freddie Mercury, but he would have the last laugh creating a song that would blow everyone away. The story is next."