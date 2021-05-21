QUEEN - "Queen The Greatest" Episode #10: 1976 Live in Hyde Park - Picnic by The Serpentine; Video

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #10: 1976 Live in Hyde Park - Picnic by The Serpentine can be seen below.

Following their breakthrough year of 1975, Queen wanted to say thank you to their UK fans, and what better way than to stage an enormous free concert in London's Hyde Park. It was Queen's biggest show to date, and as rare interview and news footage from the time reveals, it truly was a night to remember.