QUEEN - "Queen The Greatest" Episode #16: Behind The Hits - John Deacon (Video)

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #16: Behind The Hits - John Deacon can be seen below.

"Continuing the journey through some of Queen's outstanding moments from the last 50 years, we celebrate the extraordinary achievement that has seen all four members of the band write hit singles for Queen. This week, we look at five iconic hits brought to the band by brilliant bassist, John Deacon."