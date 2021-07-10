QUEEN - "Queen The Greatest" Episode #17: Independence Day (Video)

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #17: Independence Day can be seen below.

"After seven years together, Queen's dream of creative and financial independence finally comes true. The clip below, shared by Queen, is a look behind-the-scenes at that pivotal moment, featuring archive footage of Freddie Mercury, John Deacon and Roger Taylor, as well as a rare interview with the band's long term manager, Jim Beach."