QUEEN - "Queen The Greatest" Episode #18: Cracking America: "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" (Video)

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #18: Cracking America: "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" can be seen below.

"As the 70s draw to a close, a change of scenery and a song written in ten minutes by Freddie in the bath, finally delivers that elusive number 1 slot across the board in America."