QUEEN - "Queen The Greatest" Episode #19: "Another One Bites The Dust" - Top Of The World (Video)

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #19: "Another One Bites The Dust" - Top Of The World can be seen below.

"Queen kick off the 1980's in style with what would become their biggest selling single ever. But in true Queen fashion, it was a song unlike any of their others, coming from an unlikely source, and representing another massive gamble."