QUEEN - "Queen The Greatest" Episode #21: Greatest Hits; Video

August 6, 2021, 44 minutes ago

queen

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey -  a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #21: Greatest Hits can be seen below.

"To mark the bands first decade, Queen's Greatest Hits was released - packed with 17 of their biggest hits to date. Today it's still the ultimate playlist, and the biggest selling UK album, ever."




