QUEEN - "Queen The Greatest" Episode #23: 1981 - Queen Rock South America; Video

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #23: 1981 - Queen Rock South America can be seen below.

"Off the back of their tremendous success in North America, Queen are invited to venture into new territory and tour South America. It turns out to be one of their biggest challenges yet - but the response from the vast, enthusiastic crowds is beyond anything they could have imagined."