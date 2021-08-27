QUEEN - "Queen The Greatest" Episode #24: 1981 - "Under Pressure"; Video

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #24: 1981 - "Under Pressure" can be seen below.

"Celebrating what is, for many, the greatest collaboration in rock history. The story of how Queen were joined in Montreux by David Bowie, and a night of fooling around in the recording studio resulted in a number one single."