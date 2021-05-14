QUEEN - "Queen The Greatest" Episode #9: 1976 "Somebody To Love" - Freddie's Greatest Hit?; Video

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #9: 1976 "Somebody To Love" - Freddie's Greatest Hit? can be seen below.

After the incredible success of A Night At The Opera and "Bohemian Rhapsody", all eyes were on Queen to see what they would do next. As Freddie Mercury worked on his next composition, inspiration came from one of the world's finest singers and ended up with him, Brian and Roger becoming a Gospel choir. Was it better than "Bohemian Rhapsody"? The man himself thinks it might be...

Reelz will air the new documentary, Freddie Mercury: Inside His Mind, on Sunday May 16 at 9 ET/PT. A video trailer can be found below.

Theatrical yet shy, excessive yet humble, exalted yet doomed - there has never been a frontman like Freddie Mercury; his hedonistic lifestyle captivated the press whilst his creative genius saw him top the charts with hit record after hit record. But hiding behind his carefully crafted public persona was a tumultuous inner life that few got to see. Now, in this fascinating program, acclaimed psychiatrist Dr Bob Johnson, combined with contributions from those who knew Freddie Mercury the best, will try to uncover the disparity between what people think they know about Freddie and who he really was. Secretive to the very end, we will build a psychological picture of the man who started life as Farrokh Bulsara, but ended it as Freddie Mercury.

