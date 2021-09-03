QUEEN Release Queen The Greatest, Episode #25: "On Video"

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #25: "On Video" can be seen below.

"Having essentially invented the Music Video with 'Bohemian Rhapsody', Queen went on to create some of the most iconic promos in rock history. Here we celebrate a few of their finest, including a couple that upset the suits at MTV."