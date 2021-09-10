QUEEN Release Queen The Greatest, Episode #26 - 1984: "Radio Ga Ga" (Video)

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #26 - 1984: "Radio Ga Ga" can be seen below.

A message states: "Celebrating another Queen classic, this time composed by Roger Taylor, which was not only a worldwide smash hit single, but also arguably the band's most distinctive video, as well as a year later at Live Aid, becoming one of the most memorable moments in the history of live music."