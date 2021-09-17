QUEEN Release Queen The Greatest, Episode #27 - Ay-Oh (Video)

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #27 - Ay-Oh can be seen below.

A message states: "Celebrating the evolution of Freddie Mercury as the ultimate showman. From the beginning, Freddie understood the importance of winning a crowd, and over the years became the absolute master - culminating in one of the most iconic moments in music history at Live Aid in 1985."