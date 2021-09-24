QUEEN Release Queen The Greatest, Episode #28 - "Love Of My Life" (Video)

September 24, 2021, 22 minutes ago

news hard rock queen

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey -  a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #28 - "Love Of My Life" can be seen below.

A message states: "Originally released on Queen's 1975 A Night At The Opera album, this beautifully unassuming ballad looked destined to be one of the band's hidden gems. Instead, it grew into an emotional duet that is a cornerstone moment in the Queen live show to this very day."



