QUEEN Release "Queen The Greatest" Episode #45, Queen 2005: Queen + PAUL RODGERS; Video

Continuing weekly through March, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #45, Queen 2005: Queen + Paul Rodgers can be seen below.

A message states: "A look back at the collaboration between Queen and Paul Rodgers that included a run of sell out tours around the world - with Brian and Roger performing in some cities for the first time, as well as revisiting some old favourites."