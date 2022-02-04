QUEEN Release "Queen The Greatest" Episode #45, Queen 2005: Queen + PAUL RODGERS; Video

February 4, 2022, 14 hours ago

news hard rock rarities queen paul rodgers

QUEEN Release "Queen The Greatest" Episode #45, Queen 2005: Queen + PAUL RODGERS; Video

Continuing weekly through March, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey -  a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #45, Queen 2005: Queen + Paul Rodgers can be seen below.

A message states: "A look back at the collaboration between Queen and Paul Rodgers that included a run of sell out tours around the world - with Brian and Roger performing in some cities for the first time, as well as revisiting some old favourites."



Featured Audio

SAXON – “Carpe Diem (Seize The Day)” (Silver Lining Music)

SAXON – “Carpe Diem (Seize The Day)” (Silver Lining Music)

Featured Video

CAVEAT Premieres “Infinite”

CAVEAT Premieres “Infinite”

Latest Reviews