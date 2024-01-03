QUEEN's BRIAN MAY Joins TONY IOMMI To Perform BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid"; Video

Sky Arts recently revealed the UK’s favourite guitar riff in a three part documentary series, titled Greatest Guitar Riffs. A poll of 2000 music fans votes was carried out to find out the nation’s favourite riff, and the top choice was revealed as "Sweet Child O’ Mine" by Guns N’ Roses.

Director of Sky Arts, Phil Edgar-Jones, spoke on the series saying: “Whether its’ the late, great Jimi Hendrix, the stalwarts such as Iron Maiden and Led Zeppelin, or the new artists coming through, rock n’roll will never die. There’s new talent coming through constantly. The appetite for new tunes and sweet riffs is as great as it ever has been.”

Queen’s Brian May was voted the greatest guitarist of all time, beating both Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton.

In the exclusive clip below from Sky Arts' Greatest Guitar Riffs, Queen guitar legend Brian May solos over Black Sabbath's "Paranoid", accompanied by his friend Tony Iommi. Greatest Guitar Riffs is available to stream here.