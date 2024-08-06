QUEEN's BRIAN MAY Left Emotional After Hearing Of AEROSMITH's Retirement - "This Has Brought A Tear To My Eye"

Legendary rockers, Aerosmith, recently announced their retirement from touring, canceling their Peace Out Farewell Tour. The band released a statement stating 76-year-old singer Steven Tyler is unable to fully recover from a vocal injury.

The band's statement reads: “It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history. It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

“We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage.

“We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true."

Queen guitarist, Brian May, took to social media after hearing Aerosmith's news, revealing that the band's statement left him emotional.

Says May: "This has brought a tear to my eye. Aerosmith have been a huge part of my life, as they have been for millions of other rock fans. Steve Tyler stands as one the greatest vocalists and front men of all time - and it's heartbreaking that his extraordinary voice has been so damaged. We all send our love and prayers for your recovery, Steve. It's also typical of the pure class of the band that they have made and broadcast this bold decision in such style. The career of Aerosmith is truly something to celebrate forever. All things must pass - but the inspiring work of Aerosmith will live on - along with the memories of truly one of the most awesome bands to ever hit a stage." - Bri



