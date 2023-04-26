QUEEN - Sotheby’s Announces "Freddie Mercury: A World Of His Own" Auction

"I like to be surrounded by splendid things. I want to lead a Victorian life, surrounded by exquisite clutter." - Freddie Mercury

This summer, Sotheby’s is honoured to present Freddie Mercury: A World Of His Own, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore the private realm of a global icon.

Alongside his legendary public persona, Freddie Mercury was a deeply educated collector with a connoisseur’s eye, honed over years of careful research and exploration of the artists and movements that sparked his intellectual and aesthetic curiosity.

This collection has remained at Freddie’s beloved Garden Lodge for over three decades and displays a quality and diversity of works that are a testament not only to his passion, but his brilliant mind.

This rich legacy will now be shared for the very first time through a series of auctions at Sotheby’s London, in an immersive experience unlike anything that has been seen before. Join Sotheby’s this summer to celebrate Freddie Mercury: A World Of His Own.

Sign up here to be the first to receive updates on the sales, exhibition, catalogue release, events and more.

The regalia of a global icon, Freddie Mercury’s incredible stage-worn crown and robe were a commission by his friend and costume designer Diana Moseley. Indelibly linked to Freddie, he wore these for the rendition of “God Save The Queen” during his final tour with Queen in 1986, The Magic Tour. Estimate £60,000 - 80,000.



