QUEEN To Issue Unreleased Song Featuring FREDDIE MERCURY This Year; "It’s A Very Passionate Piece," Says ROGER TAYLOR

Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May have confirmed that they have unearthed an unreleased song by the band featuring late frontman Freddie Mercury, reports NME. The band members shared the revelation during an interview this weekend with Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2.

“We did find a little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about,” Taylor said. “And it’s wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery. It’s from the Miracle sessions and I think it’s going to be out in September.”

Asked who found the track, the title of which will be "Face It Alone", May replied: “It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, ‘Oh no, we can’t really rescue that’. But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘OK, we can do this and this’. It’s like stitching bits together. But it’s beautiful. It’s touching.”

Taylor added: “It’s a very passionate piece.”

Listen to the interview in full, here.

Queen + Adam Lambert performed at the Platinum Party At The Palace concert, which took place on Saturday, June 4 at Buckingham Palace - and live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.

Check out Queen + Adam Lambert performing "We Will Rock You", "Don't Stop Me Now" and "We Are The Champions" at the event below.