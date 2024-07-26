QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Cancel More Concerts As JOSH HOMME Remains Under Doctors Care

Queens Of The Stone Age have been forced to cancel more European tour dates due to frontman Josh Homme's ongoing illness.

The band shared a message online, stating: "Due to continued medical care, it is under doctors' orders that Josh Homme remain in their care in the United States. The Homme family and QOTSA are so grateful for the outpouring of well wishes and kind understanding during this time."

Newly canceled dates:

August

8 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Way Out West Festival

9 - Oslo, Norway - Oya Festival

10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Syd For Solen Festival

15 - Charleville-Merieres, France - Cabaret Vert Festival

16 - Biddenghuizen, Netherlands - Lowlands Festival

18 - Hasselt, Belgium - Pukkelpop Festival

21 - Villar De Mouros, Portugal - Villar De Mouros Festival

(Photo - Andreas Neumann)