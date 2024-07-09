QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Cancel Upcoming Concerts As JOSH HOMME Returns To The US For Emergency Surgery

Queens Of The Stone Age have been forced to cancel a string of European tour dates while frontman Josh Homme returns to America to undergo "emergency surgery".

The band states: "QOTSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery. Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue. As a result, QOTSA will not be performing at the following shows:

July

10 - Festival Jardin Sonore - Vitrolles, France

13 - Pohoda Festival - Trencin, Slovakia

16 - Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, Germany

17 - Colours of Ostrava - Ostrava, Czech Republic

18 - METAstadt - Vienna, Austria

20 - Electric Castle Festival - Cluj, Romania

23 - SRC Salata - Zagreb, Croatia

24 - SRC Salata - Zagreb, Croatia

27 - Athens Rocks - Athens, Greece

"Ticket holders for festivals, please visit the specific festival web site for updated information. Ticket holders for headline shows will be contacted directly from the point of purchase with further information."

(Photo - Andreas Neumann)