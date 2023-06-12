QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Frontman JOSH HOMME Says 2022 Cancer Diagnosis Was "The Cherry On Top Of An Interesting Time Period"

Queens Of The Stone Age will release their long-awaited eighth studio album, In Times New Roman..., this Friday, June 16.

Frontman, Josh Homme, is featured in a new interview with Revolver, who say, "Today's mid-April conversation with Revolver is his first extensive personal interview in years. It's his first since COVID-19, since the death of many close friends and colleagues, since the end of his marriage and the public nightmare of a custody battle over his three kids - and the first since so much else went off the rails. Last year, he was diagnosed with cancer. He won't get into details other than to say that surgery to remove it was successful, though he's still healing. As he sits in a cushioned chair, in an enclosed patio overlooking the backyard, he gets the occasional twinge of pain."

"I never say it can't get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn't advise it. But I do say it can get better," Homme offers. "Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know? I'm extremely thankful that I'll get through this, and I'll look back at this as something that's fucked up - but will have made me better. I'm cool with that. There's a lot of stuff I want to do. And there's a lot of people I want to do that with."

Pre-order the In Times New Roman... album here. The record was produced by Queens Of The Stone Age and mixed by Mark Rankin. Artwork and double LP gatefold packaging designed by long-time collaborator Boneface.

Tracklisting:

"Obscenery"

"Paper Machete"

"Negative Space"

"Time & Place"

"Made to Parade"

"Carnavoyeur"

"What the Peephole Say"

"Sicily"

"Emotion Sickness"

"Straight Jacket Fitting"

"Carnavoyeur" lyric video:

"Emotion Sickness":

Trailer:

After a triumphant return on the battlegrounds of Boston Calling and Sonic Temple, Queens Of The Stone Age have announced the details of their North American tour, which will kick off on August 3 in Sterling Heights, MI. The east coast leg of the tour will feature support from Phantogram and The Armed. Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth will support on the mid-west and west coast dates.

The End Is Nero tour is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is “in a month or two." They would like to encourage the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where you belong. Leave your judgment at the door, bring anything and everything else.

Full routing below - for tickets and info, head here.

Tour dates:

August

3 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

4 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors*

7 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

8 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann*

9 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

11 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena*

12 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium*

15 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

16 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit*

18 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre *

19 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater*

September

16 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory**

19 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse**

20 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre**

22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park**

23 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park**

24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP**

27 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion**

29 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre**

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair**

October

2 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum**

3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum**

4 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena**

6 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium**

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

* Phantogram and The Armed support

** Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth support

(Photo - Andreas Neumann)