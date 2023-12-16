QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Perform "Emotion Sickness" On Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Video)

Queens of the Stone Age recently guested on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and performed "Emotion Sickness", taken from their new album, In Times New Roman... Check out the clip below.

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced a run of Canadian dates to continue their epic worldwide The End Is Nero tour. The band will resume its North American onslaught beginning April 1 at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome. British rock band The Struts will join as support across the country.

The End Is Nero tour welcomes the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between, this is where you belong. Leave your judgment at the door, bring anything and everything else.

For tickets and info, head here.

Canadian dates:

April

1 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

2 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

3 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

5 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

8 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

9 - Kingston, ON - Leon’s Centre

10 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

12 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

13 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

14 - Quebec City, QC -Videotron Centre

16 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

17 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

See all upcoming Queens Of The Stone Age tour dates here.

Queens Of The Stone Age recently released their eighth studio album, In Times New Roman..., produced by Queens Of The Stone Age and mixed by Mark Rankin. Get the album here

Tracklisting:

"Obscenery"

"Paper Machete"

"Negative Space"

"Time & Place"

"Made to Parade"

"Carnavoyeur"

"What the Peephole Say"

"Sicily"

"Emotion Sickness"

"Straight Jacket Fitting"

"Negative Space" video:

"Paper Machete":

"Carnavoyeur" video:

"Carnavoyeur" lyric video:

"Emotion Sickness":