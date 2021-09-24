QUEENSRŸCHE Bassist EDDIE JACKSON Talks Bringing Vocalist TODD LA TORRE Into The Band - "It Took One Song" (Video)

Queensrÿche bassist Eddie Jackson is featured in the latest episode of 80's Metal Recycle Bin. He discusses the band's history and recalls the moment he met vocalist Todd La Torre.

On bringing Todd La Torre into the band

Jackson: "He was well aware of the band, but when Michael (Wilton) brought him over to rehearsals we just sat down and started talking; obviously about Queensrÿche and himself as a musician. We got everything set up (for rehearsal), he asked 'What do you want to start with?' We said 'How about 'Queen Of The Reich'?' Okay, fine, perfect. We started the intro and here he is singing that part where the voice just ramps right up with that long, screaming, piercing tone. I'm hearing this just going 'Wow...' We got through the song and I'm like 'Sure, I'm sold.' It took pretty much one song."

