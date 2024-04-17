QUEENSRŸCHE Driver Adds The Warning Illumination Effects To Tour Bus; Photo

Queensrÿche, who are currently out on The Origins Tour, shared the Instagram post below, writing, "It's pretty cool when our amazing driver added "Warning" illumination effects to our rig!! We think it looks great with the custom Queensryche door mat - whaddya' think?" 🤘

Running until May 12 in Ft. Meyers, FL, The Origins Tour will see Queensrÿche - singer Todd La Torre, guitarists Michael Wilton and Mike Stone, bassist Eddie Jackson, and drummer Casey Grillo - joined on most dates by Armored Saint.

Tickets can be purchased here. Remaining dates listed below.

April

17 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

19 - Phoenix Theatre - Toronto - CA

20 - Théâtre Beanfield - Montreal - CA

21 - Elements - Kitchener - CA

24 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

26 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

27 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

28 - Toad’s - New Haven, CT

30 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

May

1 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

3 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

5 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

7 - Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

9 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

10 - The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL

11 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

12 - The Ranch - Ft. Meyers, FL

(Photo - Silly Robot Studios)