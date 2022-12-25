QUEENSRŸCHE - Fan-Filmed 4K Video Of Entire Kalamazoo Show Streaming

On October 21st, Queensrÿche performed at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan supporting Judas Priest. High quality 4K video of the band's entire show, courtesy of the addresses YouTube channel, can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Queen Of The Reich"

"Warning"

"En Force"

"Behind The Walls"

"Empire"

"Operation: Mindcrime"

"Screaming In Digital"

"Eyes Of A Stranger"

Once again teaming up with producer Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed), Digital Noise Alliance not only refracts Queensrÿche’s past accomplishments but also pushes into the band’s future. It is the band effortlessly moving from strength to strength: immediate and thought-provoking. Quintessentially Queensrÿche. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"In Extremis"

"Chapters"

"Lost in Sorrow"

"Sicdeth"

"Behind the Walls"

"Nocturnal Light"

"Out of the Black"

"Forest"

"Realms"

"Hold On"

"Tormentum"

"Rebel Yell"

“Hold On” video:

“Behind The Walls” video:

“Forest” video:

“In Extremis” video:

Queensrÿche lineup:

Eddie Jackson (bass)

Michael Wilton (guitar)

Todd La Torre (vocals)

Casey Grillo (drums)

Mike Stone (guitar)