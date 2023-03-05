QUEENSRŸCHE - Fan-Filmed Video From 2023 US Tour Kick-Off Show In Orlando Streaming; Complete Setlist Revealed

After releasing their sixteenth studio album, Digital Noise Alliance, last year, Queensrÿche have hit the road on a US headlining trek in support of the record, featuring special guests Marty Friedman and Trauma. Fan-filmed video from the March 3rd kick-off show in Orlando, Florida can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"In Extremis"

"Lost In Sorrow" (live debut)

"Spreading the Disease" (first performance since 2012)

"Child Of Fire" (first performance since 2014)

"En Force"

"Don't Look Back" (live debut)

"Light Years"

"Sicdeth" (live debut)

"Forest" (live debut)

"Jet City Woman"

"Inner Unrest" (live debut)

"Empire"

"Behind The Walls"

"Queen Of The Reich"

"My Empty Room" (first performance since 2015)

"Eyes Of A Stranger"

Encore:

"Deliverance" (first performance since 1987)

"Roads To Madness" (first performance since 2013)

Tour dates:

March

5 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

7 - Destin, FL - Club LA

9 - San Antonio, TX - The Vibes Event Center

10 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

11 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

12 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda Event Center

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

17 - Sycuan Casino Resort - El Cajon, CA

18 - Cannery Casino Hotel - North Las Vegas, NV

19 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

22 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre

24 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

25 - Kansas City, KS - Knuckleheads Saloon

26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

31 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

April

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

2 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

4 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

7 - Boston, MA - The Palladium

8 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

12 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

16 - St. Petersberg, FL - Jannus Live

Lineup:

Eddie Jackson - bass

Michael Wilton - guitar

Todd La Torre - vocals

Casey Grillo - drums

Mike Stone - guitar