QUEENSRŸCHE - Fan-Filmed Video From 2023 US Tour Kick-Off Show In Orlando Streaming; Complete Setlist Revealed
March 5, 2023, an hour ago
After releasing their sixteenth studio album, Digital Noise Alliance, last year, Queensrÿche have hit the road on a US headlining trek in support of the record, featuring special guests Marty Friedman and Trauma. Fan-filmed video from the March 3rd kick-off show in Orlando, Florida can be viewed below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"In Extremis"
"Lost In Sorrow" (live debut)
"Spreading the Disease" (first performance since 2012)
"Child Of Fire" (first performance since 2014)
"En Force"
"Don't Look Back" (live debut)
"Light Years"
"Sicdeth" (live debut)
"Forest" (live debut)
"Jet City Woman"
"Inner Unrest" (live debut)
"Empire"
"Behind The Walls"
"Queen Of The Reich"
"My Empty Room" (first performance since 2015)
"Eyes Of A Stranger"
Encore:
"Deliverance" (first performance since 1987)
"Roads To Madness" (first performance since 2013)
Tour dates:
March
5 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
7 - Destin, FL - Club LA
9 - San Antonio, TX - The Vibes Event Center
10 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
11 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
12 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda Event Center
14 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
17 - Sycuan Casino Resort - El Cajon, CA
18 - Cannery Casino Hotel - North Las Vegas, NV
19 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA
21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
22 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre
24 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
25 - Kansas City, KS - Knuckleheads Saloon
26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre
31 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
April
1 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
2 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
4 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater
7 - Boston, MA - The Palladium
8 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
12 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
16 - St. Petersberg, FL - Jannus Live
Lineup:
Eddie Jackson - bass
Michael Wilton - guitar
Todd La Torre - vocals
Casey Grillo - drums
Mike Stone - guitar