QUEENSRŸCHE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Albany, NY Origins Show Streaming

On April 26th, Queensrÿche landed in Albany, NY to perform their 1982 self-titled EP and their 1984 full length album, The Warning. in their entirety and in chronological order at Empire Live. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below, courtesy of LiveCuttz.

Setlist:

"Queen Of The Reich"

"Nightrider"

"Blinded"

"The Lady Wore Black"

"Warning"

"En Force"

"Deliverance"

"No Sanctuary"

"NM 156"

"Take Hold Of The Flame"

"Before The Storm"

"Child Of Fire"

"Roads To Madness"

Encore:

"Prophecy"

"Empire"

Running until May 12 in Ft. Meyers, FL, The Origins Tour will see Queensrÿche - singer Todd La Torre, guitarists Michael Wilton and Mike Stone, bassist Eddie Jackson, and drummer Casey Grillo - joined on most dates by Armored Saint.

Tickets can be purchased here. Remaining dates listed below.

May

1 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

3 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

5 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

7 - Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

9 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

10 - The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL

11 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

12 - The Ranch - Ft. Meyers, FL