QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman TODD LA TORRE Shares Behind-The-Scenes Clip From MARK WEISS Photo Shoot

Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre has shared the behind-the-scenes clip below, oroginally posted by photographer and music industry legend Mark Weiss:

"Some fun behind-the-scenes stuff with the legendary Mark Weiss. Although we were just in street clothes and not full rock regalia, it was a great time for a great cause. His vast work spans decades, featuring some of the most iconic photos and album covers from Twisted Sister's Stay Hungry, Bon Jovi's Slippery When Wet, to Mi Reflejo by Christina Aguilera to name a few. Many thanks from all of us in Queensrÿche."

Queensrÿche have released their new track and music video, “Behind The Walls”, off their upcoming album, Digital Noise Alliance, which is set for release on October 7. Watch the music video below.

“It is a story about those in crisis dealing with various forms of abuse. The protagonist is faced with the dichotomy of reconciling a lifetime of devout faith, while suffering immense abuse with no intervention,” states Queensrÿche about “Behind The Walls”.

Once again teaming up with producer Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed), Digital Noise Alliance not only refracts Queensrÿche’s past accomplishments but also pushes into the band’s future. It is the band effortlessly moving from strength to strength: immediate and thought-provoking. Quintessentially Queensrÿche.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"In Extremis"

"Chapters"

"Lost in Sorrow"

"Sicdeth"

"Behind the Walls"

"Nocturnal Light"

"Out of the Black"

"Forest"

"Realms"

"Hold On"

"Tormentum"

"Rebel Yell"

“Forest” video:

“In Extremis” video:

Queensrÿche lineup:

Eddie Jackson (bass)

Michael Wilton (guitar)

Todd La Torre (vocals)

Casey Grillo (drums)

Mike Stone (guitar)

(Photo - Silly Robot Studios)