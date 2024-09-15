QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman TODD LA TORRE Shares Clip From Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2023 "Punchlines And Backlines" Comedy Set

Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre has shared a new video via his official YouTube channel. This time it's a segment from his comedy set from the "Punchlines And Backlines" show aboard the Monsters of Rock Cruise 2023.

La Torre has started work on a new solo record. He recently checked in with a new video update for the fans:

La Torre's debut solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering, was released on April 21, 2023 in Europe under the exclusive license of Rat Pak Records. He teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator Craig Blackwell, alongside Zeuss for mixing and mastering, creating a diverse heavy metal album that draws influence from different styles.

Tracklisting:

"Dogmata"

"Pretenders"

"Hellbound And Down"

"Darkened Majesty"

"Crossroads To Insanity"

"Critical Cynic"

"Rejoice In The Suffering"

"Vexed"

"Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall"

"Apology"

Bonus tracks:

"Fractured" (Bonus Track)

"Set it Off" (Bonus Track)

"One by One" (Bonus Track)

Rejoice In The Suffering lineup:

Todd La Torre – Vocals / Drums

Craig Blackwell – Guitars / Bass / Keys

Guests on the album:

- Solo appearance by Jordan Ziff on “Rejoice In The Suffering”

- Additional Keys by Asgrim Allen Nunn on “One By One”