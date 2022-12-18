QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman TODD LA TORRE Talks Upcoming Tour - "You're Gonna Have A Huge Chunk Of My Era With The Band Being Played"

Canada's The Metal Voice recently caught up with Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre, who talked about the band's new album, Digital Noise Alliance, and their upcoming US tour with former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman and Trauma.

Todd: "We're gonna play a nice handful of songs from the new album and the last three records. We're talking about doing some pretty deep cuts that have never been done since the beginning of the band, and maybe something that hasn't been done at least since I joined the band. Then you'll have a few staple songs, but I'm pretty sure that this setlist is gonna be really for the diehards that follow everything we do, because you're gonna have a huge chunk of my era with the band being played. If you think you're just gonna get a lot of the old stuff that we kind of usually play, a lot of that stuff is not gonna happen on this tour. I'm looking forward to it."

Celebrating the release of their sixteenth studio album, Digital Noise Alliance, Queensrÿche have announced the 2023 Digital Noise Alliance Tour. The band has just wrapped up a fall run in North America supporting Judas Priest on the 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour, and will now launch their first headlining campaign in the US supporting Digital Noise Alliance.

Commenting on their upcoming live shows, Queensrÿche share, "We are very excited to be doing this headline tour in support of our most recent album, Digital Noise Alliance! This touring package is amped up and very much looking forward to seeing all of you! Come on out and let's have a great time together, as live music is as vibrant as ever once again!"

Direct support on the Digital Noise Alliance Tour comes from Marty Friedman, with Trauma opening the night for each show.

Says Trauma: "Everyone in Trauma is thankful for the opportunity to be touring all across the US with Queensrÿche on their Digital Alliance tour. Trauma is very excited to be a part of this tour.”

A complete list of dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

March

3 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

5 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

7 - Destin, FL - Club LA

9 - San Antonio, TX - The Vibes Event Center

10 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

11 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

12 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda Event Center

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

17 - El Cajon, CA - House Of Blues

21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

22 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre

24 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

25 - Kansas City, KS - Knuckleheads Saloon

26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

31 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

April

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

2 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

4 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

7 - Boston, MA - The Palladium

8 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

12 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

16 - St. Petersberg, FL - Jannus Live

In addition to announcing their upcoming headline tour, Queensrÿche have released a new music video for the track "Sicdeth" off Digital Noise Alliance.

Speaking about the song and video, Todd La Torre shares: "'Sicdeth' is an abstract tale about convicted killers and the fallout of those attached on both sides. How can the victims’ and the assailants’ families overcome such pain? The inmate now has only their mind with which to escape. The song lyrics discretely touch on the very polarizing convicted murderer Jody Arias. The video however was more tailored to the Aileen Wuornos case."

Once again teaming up with producer Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed), Digital Noise Alliance not only refracts Queensrÿche’s past accomplishments but also pushes into the band’s future. It is the band effortlessly moving from strength to strength: immediate and thought-provoking. Quintessentially Queensrÿche. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"In Extremis"

"Chapters"

"Lost in Sorrow"

"Sicdeth"

"Behind the Walls"

"Nocturnal Light"

"Out of the Black"

"Forest"

"Realms"

"Hold On"

"Tormentum"

"Rebel Yell"

“Hold On” video:

“Behind The Walls” video:

“Forest” video:

“In Extremis” video:

Queensrÿche lineup:

Eddie Jackson (bass)

Michael Wilton (guitar)

Todd La Torre (vocals)

Casey Grillo (drums)

Mike Stone (guitar)

(Photo - Silly Robot Studios)