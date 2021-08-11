QUEENSRŸCHE - Guitarist MIKE STONE To Fill In "For The Rest Of Ths Year" Following PARKER LUNDGREN's Departure

Queensrÿche recently announced the departure of guitarist Parker Lundgren. Lundgren had been with the group since 2009. They issued the following statement at the beginning of July:

“Hello Queensrÿche Fans,

“Parker Lundgren, guitarist for Queensrÿche, has recently decided to step down to pursue other business ventures, which he has become very invested in over the past couple of years. For over a decade it has been a great pleasure watching him evolve and flourish as a guitarist, song writer, and most importantly, a wonderful human being. Parker will always be family to us and we wish him all the success in the world with his new endeavors. Take hold, Brother!”

They have now confirmed via an Instagram exchange with a fan, found below, that guitarist Mike Stone will take Lundgren's place for live shows until the end of the year.

Stone was with the band from 2003 - 2009, appearing on the band's albums Tribe (2003), The Art of Live (2004), Operation: Mindcrime II (2006), Mindcrime At The Moore (2007) and Take Cover (2007). He has been filling in for Lundgren since May.

On July 3rd, Queensrÿche performed at the 2021 edition of the M3 Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"The Needle Lies"

"Walk in the Shadows"

"Prophecy"

"Blood of the Levant"

"I Am I"

"Man the Machine"

"Breaking the Silence"

"I Don't Believe in Love"

"The Whisper"

"Silent Lucidity"

"Jet City Woman"

"Take Hold of the Flame"

"Queen of the Reich"

"Eyes of a Stranger"

Encore:

"Operation: Mindcrime"

"Screaming in Digital"

"Empire"