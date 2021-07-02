QUEENSRŸCHE – Guitarist PARKER LUNDGREN Announces Departure From The Band

Queensrÿche has announced the departure of guitarist Parker Lundgren. Lundgren had been with the group since 2009.

The band released the following statement:

“Hello Queensrÿche Fans,

“Parker Lundgren, guitarist for Queensrÿche, has recently decided to step down to pursue other business ventures, which he has become very invested in over the past couple of years. For over a decade it has been a great pleasure watching him evolve and flourish as a guitarist, song writer, and most importantly, a wonderful human being.

“Parker will always be family to us and we wish him all the success in the world with his new endeavors. Take hold, Brother!”

Lundgren comments:

“For several years I have been deeply immersed in collecting and selling guitars, as well as rare and fascinating musical instruments. This passion led to the opening of my guitar store ‘Diablo Guitars’ in 2019. Since then my business has grown and I recently acquired a storefront with a full service repair shop. In 2020 my wife and I opened ‘Lucky Devil Latte’, which has quickly expanded to multiple locations. With these new endeavors and ensuing responsibilities, my time to devote to Queensrÿche has become increasingly strained and I no longer am able to commit the time and focus it deserves.

“For these reasons I have made the difficult decision to step down from my role as guitarist in Queensrÿche. I want to thank my friends, family, and fans for making the past 13 years an amazing journey. I wish nothing but the best for my fellow band members, crew and everyone who has supported us. I hope to have your continued support as I pursue new ventures.”