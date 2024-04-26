QUEENSRŸCHE - Official Videos For "Eyes Of A Stranger" And "Jet City Woman" Superscaled To 4K Streaming

The Crosscut Films YouTube Channel has taken the official videos for Queensrÿche's "Eyes Of A Stranger" and "Jet City Woman" and superscaled them to 4K. Check them out below.

Running until May 12 in Ft. Meyers, FL, The Origins Tour will see Queensrÿche - singer Todd La Torre, guitarists Michael Wilton and Mike Stone, bassist Eddie Jackson, and drummer Casey Grillo - joined on most dates by Armored Saint.

Tickets can be purchased here. Remaining dates listed below.

April

26 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

27 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

28 - Toad’s - New Haven, CT

30 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

May

1 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

3 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

5 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

7 - Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

9 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

10 - The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL

11 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

12 - The Ranch - Ft. Meyers, FL