QUEENSRŸCHE - Official Videos For "Eyes Of A Stranger" And "Jet City Woman" Superscaled To 4K Streaming
April 26, 2024, an hour ago
The Crosscut Films YouTube Channel has taken the official videos for Queensrÿche's "Eyes Of A Stranger" and "Jet City Woman" and superscaled them to 4K. Check them out below.
Running until May 12 in Ft. Meyers, FL, The Origins Tour will see Queensrÿche - singer Todd La Torre, guitarists Michael Wilton and Mike Stone, bassist Eddie Jackson, and drummer Casey Grillo - joined on most dates by Armored Saint.
Tickets can be purchased here. Remaining dates listed below.
April
26 - Empire Live - Albany, NY
27 - Palladium - Worcester, MA
28 - Toad’s - New Haven, CT
30 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ
May
1 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA
3 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY
5 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC
7 - Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
9 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL
10 - The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL
11 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL
12 - The Ranch - Ft. Meyers, FL