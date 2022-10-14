QUEENSRŸCHE Performs New Tracks “Behind The Walls”, “In Extremis” Live In Wallingford; Video

Queensrÿche debuted two new songs from their Digital Noise Alliance album (out now via Century Media Records) as the support act for Judas Priest at Toyota Presents the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CN. Check out fan-filmed video of Queensrÿche performing “Behind The Walls” and “In Extremis” below:

Queensrÿche released their new album, Digital Noise Alliance, on October 7. They have followed up with a video clip for the song “Hold On”.

The band comments: "'Hold On' primarily focuses on the misfortune of social media and how this new societal landscape has become a false barometer of ones’ value, essentially, influencing and affecting peoples’ self-worth. Reminding people to not believe everything they see, and to not buy into the glorification of fame, money, and popularity. It strives to empower those that have been blinded by the distorted reality of the glorified social media lifestyles. It is a song reminiscent of older, simpler times."

Sonic Perspectives collaborator Rodrigo Altaf caught up with the band’s frontman, Todd La Torre, and they discussed the new album, his solo output, the current state of music and several more topics. Watch below:

Once again teaming up with producer Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed), Digital Noise Alliance not only refracts Queensrÿche’s past accomplishments but also pushes into the band’s future. It is the band effortlessly moving from strength to strength: immediate and thought-provoking. Quintessentially Queensrÿche.

Tracklisting:

"In Extremis"

"Chapters"

"Lost in Sorrow"

"Sicdeth"

"Behind the Walls"

"Nocturnal Light"

"Out of the Black"

"Forest"

"Realms"

"Hold On"

"Tormentum"

"Rebel Yell"

“Behind The Walls” video:

“Forest” video:

“In Extremis” video:

Queensrÿche lineup:

Eddie Jackson (bass)

Michael Wilton (guitar)

Todd La Torre (vocals)

Casey Grillo (drums)

Mike Stone (guitar)

