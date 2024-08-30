QUEENSRŸCHE - Rare Behind-The-Scenes Video From 1992 MTV Unplugged Rehearsal Streaming Via YouTube
August 30, 2024, 5 minutes ago
JPL Productions has shared an exclusive look at Queensrÿche's rehearsal for their 1992 MTV Unplugged session, capturing the raw, acoustic power of one of rock’s most iconic bands. This rare behind-the-scenes footage offers a glimpse into their creative process, as they reimagine their hits in an intimate, unplugged setting.
The unplugged performance took place Warner Hollywood Studios in Los Angeles, CA on April 27, 1992. It took place during Queensrÿche's Empire tour.
Queensrÿche recently announced their fall U.S. tour where they will once again be performing the EP and The Warning in their entirety. Joining themmost dates will be special guest Jared James Nichols.
Dates:
October
9 – Spartanburg, NC – The Hall
10 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
12 – Richmond, VA – The National
13 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
16 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
17 – Johnstown, PA – Pasquerilla Convention Center
19 – Charlestown, WV – Event Center at Hollywood Casino*
20 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
22 – Lansing, MI – Grewal Hall
23 – Joliet, IL – The Forge
25 – Maplewood, MN – Myth Live
26 – Sioux Falls, SD – Military Heritage Alliance
28 – Billings, MT – Pub Station
29 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma
31 – Tulalip, WA – Tulalip Resort Casino*
November
1 – Shelton, WA – Little Creek Casino*
2 – Lewiston, ID – Clearwater Casino*
3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
6 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
8 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s
9 – Lubbock, TX – Jakes Backroom
10 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
12 – New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues
13 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall
15 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen
16 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall
*No Jared James Nichols