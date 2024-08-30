QUEENSRŸCHE - Rare Behind-The-Scenes Video From 1992 MTV Unplugged Rehearsal Streaming Via YouTube

JPL Productions has shared an exclusive look at Queensrÿche's rehearsal for their 1992 MTV Unplugged session, capturing the raw, acoustic power of one of rock’s most iconic bands. This rare behind-the-scenes footage offers a glimpse into their creative process, as they reimagine their hits in an intimate, unplugged setting.

The unplugged performance took place Warner Hollywood Studios in Los Angeles, CA on April 27, 1992. It took place during Queensrÿche's Empire tour.

Queensrÿche recently announced their fall U.S. tour where they will once again be performing the EP and The Warning in their entirety. Joining themmost dates will be special guest Jared James Nichols.

Dates:

October

9 – Spartanburg, NC – The Hall

10 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

12 – Richmond, VA – The National

13 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

16 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

17 – Johnstown, PA – Pasquerilla Convention Center

19 – Charlestown, WV – Event Center at Hollywood Casino*

20 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

22 – Lansing, MI – Grewal Hall

23 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

25 – Maplewood, MN – Myth Live

26 – Sioux Falls, SD – Military Heritage Alliance

28 – Billings, MT – Pub Station

29 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

31 – Tulalip, WA – Tulalip Resort Casino*

November

1 – Shelton, WA – Little Creek Casino*

2 – Lewiston, ID – Clearwater Casino*

3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

6 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

8 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s

9 – Lubbock, TX – Jakes Backroom

10 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

12 – New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

13 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

15 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen

16 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

*No Jared James Nichols