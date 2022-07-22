QUEENSRŸCHE Release "Forest" Single And Music Video

Queensrÿche have released their new track and music video, “Forest”, off their upcoming album, Digital Noise Alliance, which is set for release on October 7. Watch the music video below.

“The ballad of the album, ‘Forest’ embodies the sorrow of losing a loved one, trying to cope with such a profound loss, while occasionally feeling that person’s presence around you and asking for a sign. It is a topic very relatable to people, as we will all at some point experience the great loss of a parent, child, sibling, spouse, or dear friend,” states Queensrÿche about the track.

Once again teaming up with producer Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed), Digital Noise Alliance not only refracts Queensrÿche’s past accomplishments but also pushes into the band’s future. It is the band effortlessly moving from strength to strength: immediate and thought-provoking. Quintessentially Queensrÿche.

The album will be available in the following formats:

Vinyl:

Gatefold black 2LP

2.000x Gatefold lilac 2LP - available at US outlets

500x Gatefold Side A/B split (white & blue) 2LP - available at CM Distro Wholesale EU and CMDistro.de

500x Gatefold Side A/B split (black & silver) 2LP - available only at EMP

500x Gatefold glow in the dark 2LP - available only from Queensrÿche

CD:

Ltd. Deluxe CD Box Set (including CD Digipak, poster, Queensrÿche "Digital Noise Alliance" metal pin and branded earplugs)

CD Digipak

Standard CD Jewelcase (Japanese version)

Digital:

Digital album

Pre-order here.



Tracklisting:

"In Extremis"

"Chapters"

"Lost in Sorrow"

"Sicdeth"

"Behind the Walls"

"Nocturnal Light"

"Out of the Black"

"Forest"

"Realms"

"Hold On"

"Tormentum"

"Rebel Yell"

“In Extremis” video:

Right after the release of Digital Noise Alliance, the band will embark on another tour opening for the mighty Judas Priest on their “50 Heavy Metal Years” tour.

Dates:

October

13 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale

15 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

16 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall Fenway

18 - Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans

19 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

21 - Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center

22 - Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre

24 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

25 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

27 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center Theater

29 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center Moline

30 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Event Center

November

1 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

2 - Rapid City, SD - The Monument

7 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Center

8 - Tucson, AZ - TCC Arena

10 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

12 - Park City (Wichita), KS @Hartman Arena

13 - St. Charles, MO - The Family Arena

15 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena

17 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center

18 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Canes River Center

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

22 & 23 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center & Arena

25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

26 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street

28 - Edinburg, TX - Burt Ogden Arena

29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Queensrÿche lineup:

Eddie Jackson (bass)

Michael Wilton (guitar)

Todd La Torre (vocals)

Casey Grillo (drums)

Mike Stone (guitar)

(Photo - Silly Robot Studios)