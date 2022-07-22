QUEENSRŸCHE Release "Forest" Single And Music Video
Queensrÿche have released their new track and music video, “Forest”, off their upcoming album, Digital Noise Alliance, which is set for release on October 7. Watch the music video below.
“The ballad of the album, ‘Forest’ embodies the sorrow of losing a loved one, trying to cope with such a profound loss, while occasionally feeling that person’s presence around you and asking for a sign. It is a topic very relatable to people, as we will all at some point experience the great loss of a parent, child, sibling, spouse, or dear friend,” states Queensrÿche about the track.
Once again teaming up with producer Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed), Digital Noise Alliance not only refracts Queensrÿche’s past accomplishments but also pushes into the band’s future. It is the band effortlessly moving from strength to strength: immediate and thought-provoking. Quintessentially Queensrÿche.
The album will be available in the following formats:
Vinyl:
Gatefold black 2LP
2.000x Gatefold lilac 2LP - available at US outlets
500x Gatefold Side A/B split (white & blue) 2LP - available at CM Distro Wholesale EU and CMDistro.de
500x Gatefold Side A/B split (black & silver) 2LP - available only at EMP
500x Gatefold glow in the dark 2LP - available only from Queensrÿche
CD:
Ltd. Deluxe CD Box Set (including CD Digipak, poster, Queensrÿche "Digital Noise Alliance" metal pin and branded earplugs)
CD Digipak
Standard CD Jewelcase (Japanese version)
Digital:
Digital album
Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"In Extremis"
"Chapters"
"Lost in Sorrow"
"Sicdeth"
"Behind the Walls"
"Nocturnal Light"
"Out of the Black"
"Forest"
"Realms"
"Hold On"
"Tormentum"
"Rebel Yell"
“In Extremis” video:
Right after the release of Digital Noise Alliance, the band will embark on another tour opening for the mighty Judas Priest on their “50 Heavy Metal Years” tour.
Dates:
October
13 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale
15 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
16 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall Fenway
18 - Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans
19 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
21 - Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center
22 - Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre
24 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
25 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre
27 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center Theater
29 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center Moline
30 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Event Center
November
1 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center
2 - Rapid City, SD - The Monument
7 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Center
8 - Tucson, AZ - TCC Arena
10 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center
12 - Park City (Wichita), KS @Hartman Arena
13 - St. Charles, MO - The Family Arena
15 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena
17 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center
18 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Canes River Center
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
22 & 23 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center & Arena
25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
26 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street
28 - Edinburg, TX - Burt Ogden Arena
29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Queensrÿche lineup:
Eddie Jackson (bass)
Michael Wilton (guitar)
Todd La Torre (vocals)
Casey Grillo (drums)
Mike Stone (guitar)
(Photo - Silly Robot Studios)